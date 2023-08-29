Arantxa Rus' Round of 128 match in the US Open against Madison Keys is on tap for Tuesday, August 29.

You can watch as Rus tries to take down Keys on ESPN.

Arantxa Rus vs. Madison Keys Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Rus vs. Keys Matchup Info

In her most recent match on July 29, 2023, Rus secured the win 6-0, 7-6 versus Noma Noha Akugue in the finals of the Hamburg.

In her most recent match on August 15, 2023, Keys lost 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 versus Elise Mertens in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

This is the first time that Rus and Keys have squared off on the court in the last five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Rus vs. Keys Odds and Probabilities

Arantxa Rus Madison Keys +400 Odds to Win Match -650 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 39.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.6

