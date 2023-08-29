Arantxa Rus vs. Madison Keys: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Arantxa Rus' Round of 128 match in the US Open against Madison Keys is on tap for Tuesday, August 29.
You can watch as Rus tries to take down Keys on ESPN.
Arantxa Rus vs. Madison Keys Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Rus vs. Keys Matchup Info
- In her most recent match on July 29, 2023, Rus secured the win 6-0, 7-6 versus Noma Noha Akugue in the finals of the Hamburg.
- In her most recent match on August 15, 2023, Keys lost 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 versus Elise Mertens in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.
- This is the first time that Rus and Keys have squared off on the court in the last five years.
Rus vs. Keys Odds and Probabilities
|Arantxa Rus
|Madison Keys
|+400
|Odds to Win Match
|-650
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|20.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|86.7%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|39.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.6
