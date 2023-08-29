On Tuesday, Madison Keys (No. 17 in the world) faces Arantxa Rus (No. 45) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Compared to the underdog Rus (+400), Keys is favored (-650) to advance to the Round of 64.

Arantxa Rus vs. Madison Keys Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Arantxa Rus vs. Madison Keys Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Madison Keys has an 86.7% chance to win.

Arantxa Rus Madison Keys +400 Odds to Win Match -650 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 39.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.6

Arantxa Rus vs. Madison Keys Trends and Insights

In her last match on July 29, 2023, Rus took home the win 6-0, 7-6 against Noma Noha Akugue in the finals of the Hamburg.

Keys is coming off a 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 loss at the hands of No. 29-ranked Elise Mertens in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.

In her 26 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Rus has played an average of 21.8 games.

In her seven matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Rus has played an average of 22.3 games.

Keys is averaging 20.1 games per match through her 47 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 54.6% of those games.

Keys has averaged 20.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.9% of those games.

Rus and Keys have not played each other since 2015.

