Arantxa Rus vs. Madison Keys: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
On Tuesday, Madison Keys (No. 17 in the world) faces Arantxa Rus (No. 45) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
Compared to the underdog Rus (+400), Keys is favored (-650) to advance to the Round of 64.
Arantxa Rus vs. Madison Keys Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Arantxa Rus vs. Madison Keys Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Madison Keys has an 86.7% chance to win.
|Arantxa Rus
|Madison Keys
|+400
|Odds to Win Match
|-650
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|20.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|86.7%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|39.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.6
Arantxa Rus vs. Madison Keys Trends and Insights
- In her last match on July 29, 2023, Rus took home the win 6-0, 7-6 against Noma Noha Akugue in the finals of the Hamburg.
- Keys is coming off a 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 loss at the hands of No. 29-ranked Elise Mertens in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.
- In her 26 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Rus has played an average of 21.8 games.
- In her seven matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Rus has played an average of 22.3 games.
- Keys is averaging 20.1 games per match through her 47 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 54.6% of those games.
- Keys has averaged 20.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.9% of those games.
- Rus and Keys have not played each other since 2015.
