On Tuesday, Madison Keys (No. 17 in the world) faces Arantxa Rus (No. 45) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Compared to the underdog Rus (+400), Keys is favored (-650) to advance to the Round of 64.

Arantxa Rus vs. Madison Keys Match Information

  • Tournament: The US Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Tuesday, August 29
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Arantxa Rus vs. Madison Keys Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Madison Keys has an 86.7% chance to win.

Arantxa Rus Madison Keys
+400 Odds to Win Match -650
+40000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000
20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7%
0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0%
39.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.6

Arantxa Rus vs. Madison Keys Trends and Insights

  • In her last match on July 29, 2023, Rus took home the win 6-0, 7-6 against Noma Noha Akugue in the finals of the Hamburg.
  • Keys is coming off a 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 loss at the hands of No. 29-ranked Elise Mertens in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.
  • In her 26 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Rus has played an average of 21.8 games.
  • In her seven matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Rus has played an average of 22.3 games.
  • Keys is averaging 20.1 games per match through her 47 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 54.6% of those games.
  • Keys has averaged 20.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.9% of those games.
  • Rus and Keys have not played each other since 2015.

