In Tuesday's Round of 128 of the US Open, Ashlyn Krueger, the No. 120-ranked player, will clash with Marie Bouzkova (ranked No. 31).

Tune in to see Krueger and Bouzkova on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Ashlyn Krueger vs. Marie Bouzkova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Krueger vs. Bouzkova Matchup Info

Krueger last hit the court on August 6, 2023 in the qualifying round of the National Bank Open, and the matchup finished in a 3-6, 6-4, 3-6 defeat by No. 51-ranked Camila Giorgi .

Bouzkova is coming off a setback in the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open, falling 0-3 (retired) to Karolina Muchova.

Krueger and Bouzkova haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Krueger vs. Bouzkova Odds and Probabilities

Ashlyn Krueger Marie Bouzkova +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 41.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.