Ashlyn Krueger vs. Marie Bouzkova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Tuesday's Round of 128 of the US Open, Ashlyn Krueger, the No. 120-ranked player, will clash with Marie Bouzkova (ranked No. 31).
Tune in to see Krueger and Bouzkova on ESPN.
Ashlyn Krueger vs. Marie Bouzkova Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Krueger vs. Bouzkova Matchup Info
- Krueger last hit the court on August 6, 2023 in the qualifying round of the National Bank Open, and the matchup finished in a 3-6, 6-4, 3-6 defeat by No. 51-ranked Camila Giorgi .
- Bouzkova is coming off a setback in the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open, falling 0-3 (retired) to Karolina Muchova.
- Krueger and Bouzkova haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.
Krueger vs. Bouzkova Odds and Probabilities
|Ashlyn Krueger
|Marie Bouzkova
|+240
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|29.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|41.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.6
