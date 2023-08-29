Marie Bouzkova (No. 31) will take on Ashlyn Krueger (No. 120) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.

In this Round of 128 match, Bouzkova is the favorite (-350) against Krueger (+240) .

Ashlyn Krueger vs. Marie Bouzkova Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Ashlyn Krueger vs. Marie Bouzkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marie Bouzkova has a 77.8% chance to win.

Ashlyn Krueger Marie Bouzkova +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 41.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.6

Ashlyn Krueger vs. Marie Bouzkova Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round of the National Bank Open on August 6, 2023 (her most recent match), Krueger lost to Camila Giorgi 3-6, 6-4, 3-6.

In her last match, which was slated for August 18, 2023 at the Western & Southern Open, Bouzkova was eliminated against Karolina Muchova via walkover.

Through 26 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Krueger has played 21.8 games per match and won 49.8% of them.

Krueger has played 22.1 games per match in her 16 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Bouzkova is averaging 21.0 games per match in her 41 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 51.0% of those games.

Bouzkova has averaged 19.4 games per match and 9.2 games per set in 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.0% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Krueger and Bouzkova have not played against each other.

