Barbora Strycova vs. Kaia Kanepi: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Tuesday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a match between Barbora Strycova and Kaia Kanepi at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
You can watch along on ESPN as Strycova looks to knock out Kanepi.
Barbora Strycova vs. Kaia Kanepi Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Strycova vs. Kanepi Matchup Info
- Strycova is coming off a defeat to No. 196-ranked Ankita Raina, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32 at the Livesport Prague Open 2021.
- In her last match in the Round of 16 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021, Kanepi went down 6-7, 7-5, 4-6 against Alize Cornet.
- This is the first time that Strycova and Kanepi have gone head to head in the last five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
- Marie Bouzkova vs Ashlyn Krueger
- Diane Parry vs Katie Boulter
- Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Claire Liu vs Liudmila Samsonova
- Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs Ons Jabeur
Strycova vs. Kanepi Odds and Probabilities
|Barbora Strycova
|Kaia Kanepi
|+220
|Odds to Win Match
|-300
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|31.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|75.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|42
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58
