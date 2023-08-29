Tuesday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a match between Barbora Strycova and Kaia Kanepi at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

You can watch along on ESPN as Strycova looks to knock out Kanepi.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Barbora Strycova vs. Kaia Kanepi Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Strycova vs. Kanepi Matchup Info

Strycova is coming off a defeat to No. 196-ranked Ankita Raina, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32 at the Livesport Prague Open 2021.

In her last match in the Round of 16 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021, Kanepi went down 6-7, 7-5, 4-6 against Alize Cornet.

This is the first time that Strycova and Kanepi have gone head to head in the last five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Strycova vs. Kanepi Odds and Probabilities

Barbora Strycova Kaia Kanepi +220 Odds to Win Match -300 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 42 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.