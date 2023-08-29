In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, Kaia Kanepi (ranked No. 133) meets Barbora Strycova (No. 430).

Kanepi has -300 odds to earn a win against Strycova (+220).

Barbora Strycova vs. Kaia Kanepi Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Barbora Strycova vs. Kaia Kanepi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Kaia Kanepi has a 75.0% chance to win.

Barbora Strycova Kaia Kanepi +220 Odds to Win Match -300 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 42 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58

Barbora Strycova vs. Kaia Kanepi Trends and Insights

Strycova is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 196-ranked Ankita Raina, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32 at the Livesport Prague Open 2021.

In her last match on August 3, 2023, Kanepi was defeated 6-7, 7-5, 4-6 against Alize Cornet in the Round of 16 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021.

In her 10 matches over the past year across all court types, Strycova has played an average of 21.4 games.

In her one match on hard courts over the past year, Strycova has played an average of 28.0 games.

Kanepi has averaged 23.4 games per match in her 27 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 47.5% of the games.

Kanepi has averaged 24.0 games per match and 10.0 games per set through 18 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 49.1% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Strycova and Kanepi have not competed against each other.

