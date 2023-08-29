Barbora Strycova vs. Kaia Kanepi: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, Kaia Kanepi (ranked No. 133) meets Barbora Strycova (No. 430).
Kanepi has -300 odds to earn a win against Strycova (+220).
Barbora Strycova vs. Kaia Kanepi Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Barbora Strycova vs. Kaia Kanepi Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Kaia Kanepi has a 75.0% chance to win.
|Barbora Strycova
|Kaia Kanepi
|+220
|Odds to Win Match
|-300
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|31.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|75.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|42
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58
Barbora Strycova vs. Kaia Kanepi Trends and Insights
- Strycova is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 196-ranked Ankita Raina, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32 at the Livesport Prague Open 2021.
- In her last match on August 3, 2023, Kanepi was defeated 6-7, 7-5, 4-6 against Alize Cornet in the Round of 16 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021.
- In her 10 matches over the past year across all court types, Strycova has played an average of 21.4 games.
- In her one match on hard courts over the past year, Strycova has played an average of 28.0 games.
- Kanepi has averaged 23.4 games per match in her 27 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 47.5% of the games.
- Kanepi has averaged 24.0 games per match and 10.0 games per set through 18 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 49.1% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Strycova and Kanepi have not competed against each other.
