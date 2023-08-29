Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Jordan Thompson: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Round of 128 of the US Open will see Botic Van de Zandschulp and Jordan Thompson match up at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, August 29.
Tune in to watch Van de Zandschulp and Thompson on ESPN.
Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Jordan Thompson Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Van de Zandschulp vs. Thompson Matchup Info
- Van de Zandschulp is coming off a defeat to No. 385-ranked Omni Kumar, 3-6, 5-7, in the Round of 32 at the Winston-Salem Open.
- In his most recent match on August 15, 2023, Thompson came up short 5-7, 6-4, 3-6 against Carlos Alcaraz in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open.
- Van de Zandschulp hasn't faced Thompson in the past five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
Van de Zandschulp vs. Thompson Odds and Probabilities
|Botic Van de Zandschulp
|Jordan Thompson
|+210
|Odds to Win Match
|-275
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|32.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|73.3%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|42.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|57.9
