The Round of 128 of the US Open will see Botic Van de Zandschulp and Jordan Thompson match up at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, August 29.

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Jordan Thompson Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Van de Zandschulp vs. Thompson Matchup Info

Van de Zandschulp is coming off a defeat to No. 385-ranked Omni Kumar, 3-6, 5-7, in the Round of 32 at the Winston-Salem Open.

In his most recent match on August 15, 2023, Thompson came up short 5-7, 6-4, 3-6 against Carlos Alcaraz in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open.

Van de Zandschulp hasn't faced Thompson in the past five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Van de Zandschulp vs. Thompson Odds and Probabilities

Botic Van de Zandschulp Jordan Thompson +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 42.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.9

