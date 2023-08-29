Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Jordan Thompson: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the US Open Round of 128 on Tuesday, No. 65-ranked Botic Van de Zandschulp faces No. 51 Jordan Thompson.
Thompson has -250 odds to claim a win against Van de Zandschulp (+185).
Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Jordan Thompson Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Jordan Thompson Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jordan Thompson has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Botic Van de Zandschulp
|Jordan Thompson
|+185
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|35.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|42.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|57.1
Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Jordan Thompson Trends and Insights
- In his previous tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, Van de Zandschulp was eliminated by No. 385-ranked Omni Kumar, 3-6, 5-7, in the Round of 32.
- In his last match in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, Thompson went down 5-7, 6-4, 3-6 versus Carlos Alcaraz.
- Van de Zandschulp has played 25.9 games per match (39.4 in best-of-five matches) in his 41 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- Van de Zandschulp has played 25.3 games per match (38.5 in best-of-five matches) in his 27 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- In the past year, Thompson has competed in 46 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.1% of the games. He averages 25.4 games per match (41.5 in best-of-five matches) and 9.9 games per set.
- Thompson has played 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 25.1 games per match (42.7 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set while winning 53.1% of games.
- Dating back to 2015, Van de Zandschulp and Thompson have not played against each other.
