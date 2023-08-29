In the US Open Round of 128 on Tuesday, No. 65-ranked Botic Van de Zandschulp faces No. 51 Jordan Thompson.

Thompson has -250 odds to claim a win against Van de Zandschulp (+185).

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Jordan Thompson Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Jordan Thompson Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jordan Thompson has a 71.4% chance to win.

Botic Van de Zandschulp Jordan Thompson +185 Odds to Win Match -250 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 35.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 42.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.1

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Jordan Thompson Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, Van de Zandschulp was eliminated by No. 385-ranked Omni Kumar, 3-6, 5-7, in the Round of 32.

In his last match in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, Thompson went down 5-7, 6-4, 3-6 versus Carlos Alcaraz.

Van de Zandschulp has played 25.9 games per match (39.4 in best-of-five matches) in his 41 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Van de Zandschulp has played 25.3 games per match (38.5 in best-of-five matches) in his 27 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In the past year, Thompson has competed in 46 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.1% of the games. He averages 25.4 games per match (41.5 in best-of-five matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Thompson has played 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 25.1 games per match (42.7 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set while winning 53.1% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Van de Zandschulp and Thompson have not played against each other.

