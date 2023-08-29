Camila Giorgi vs. Jessica Pegula: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Tuesday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a matchup between Camila Giorgi and Jessica Pegula at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
You can see Pegula look to take down Giorgi on ESPN.
Camila Giorgi vs. Jessica Pegula Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
- Court Surface: Hard
Giorgi vs. Pegula Matchup Info
- Giorgi is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 103-ranked Rebecca Marino, 6-4, 4-6, 0-3, in the qualifying round at the Western & Southern Open.
- In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open, Pegula lost 4-6, 0-6 versus Marie Bouzkova.
- When these two competitors have matched up, Pegula has compiled six wins, while Giorgi has one. In their last match on May 31, 2023, Pegula took care of business with a 6-2 win.
- Pegula has taken 12 sets against Giorgi, good for a 70.6% winning percentage, while Giorgi has won five sets.
- In 148 total games, Pegula has the advantage, winning 87 of them, while Giorgi has taken 61.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
- Diane Parry vs Katie Boulter
- Marie Bouzkova vs Ashlyn Krueger
- Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Claire Liu vs Liudmila Samsonova
- Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs Ons Jabeur
Giorgi vs. Pegula Odds and Probabilities
|Camila Giorgi
|Jessica Pegula
|+333
|Odds to Win Match
|-500
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+900
|23.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|83.3%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|10.0%
|39.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.7
