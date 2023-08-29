Tuesday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a matchup between Camila Giorgi and Jessica Pegula at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

You can see Pegula look to take down Giorgi on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Camila Giorgi vs. Jessica Pegula Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Giorgi vs. Pegula Matchup Info

Giorgi is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 103-ranked Rebecca Marino, 6-4, 4-6, 0-3, in the qualifying round at the Western & Southern Open.

In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open, Pegula lost 4-6, 0-6 versus Marie Bouzkova.

When these two competitors have matched up, Pegula has compiled six wins, while Giorgi has one. In their last match on May 31, 2023, Pegula took care of business with a 6-2 win.

Pegula has taken 12 sets against Giorgi, good for a 70.6% winning percentage, while Giorgi has won five sets.

In 148 total games, Pegula has the advantage, winning 87 of them, while Giorgi has taken 61.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Giorgi vs. Pegula Odds and Probabilities

Camila Giorgi Jessica Pegula +333 Odds to Win Match -500 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +900 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 39.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.