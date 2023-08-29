Jessica Pegula (No. 3) will meet Camila Giorgi (No. 52) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.

In this Round of 128 matchup versus Giorgi (+333), Pegula is favored with -500 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Camila Giorgi vs. Jessica Pegula Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Camila Giorgi vs. Jessica Pegula Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has an 83.3% chance to win.

Camila Giorgi Jessica Pegula +333 Odds to Win Match -500 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +900 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 39.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tuesday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Camila Giorgi vs. Jessica Pegula Trends and Insights

Giorgi was defeated 6-4, 4-6, 0-3 versus Rebecca Marino in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open (her most recent match).

Pegula last played on August 17, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open and was defeated 4-6, 0-6 by No. 35-ranked Marie Bouzkova.

Giorgi has played 21.7 games per match in her 38 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Through 24 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Giorgi has played 22.2 games per match and won 52.9% of them.

Pegula has averaged 21.3 games per match in her 64 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 57.3% of the games.

On hard courts, Pegula has played 44 matches and averaged 21.3 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

In head-to-head matchups, Pegula has collected six wins, while Giorgi has one. In their last meeting on May 31, 2023, Pegula was victorious 6-2.

Pegula and Giorgi have faced off in 17 sets against on another, with Pegula taking 12 of them.

Pegula has taken down Giorgi in 87 of 148 total games between them, good for a 58.8% winning percentage.

In seven matches between Giorgi and Pegula, they have played 21.1 games and 2.4 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.