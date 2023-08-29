The Round of 128 of the US Open will see Carlos Alcaraz and Dominik Koepfer go head to head at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, August 29.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Dominik Koepfer Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Alcaraz vs. Koepfer Matchup Info

Alcaraz most recently hit the court on August 20, 2023 in the finals of the Western & Southern Open, and the match finished in a 7-5, 6-7, 6-7 loss to No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic .

In his last match in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open, Koepfer lost 3-6, 6-3, 4-6 versus Jiri Lehecka.

This is the first time that Alcaraz and Koepfer have squared off on the court in the last five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Alcaraz vs. Koepfer Odds and Probabilities

Carlos Alcaraz Dominik Koepfer -5000 Odds to Win Match +1100 +190 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 98.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 8.3% 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 66.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 33.3

