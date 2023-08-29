Carlos Alcaraz vs. Dominik Koepfer: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Dominik Koepfer (No. 75 in rankings) will take on Carlos Alcaraz (No. 1) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
In this Round of 128 matchup against Koepfer (+1100), Alcaraz is favored to win with -5000 odds.
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Dominik Koepfer Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Dominik Koepfer Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 98.0% chance to win.
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Dominik Koepfer
|-5000
|Odds to Win Match
|+1100
|+190
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|98.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|8.3%
|34.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|66.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|33.3
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Dominik Koepfer Trends and Insights
- Alcaraz most recently competed on August 20, 2023 in the finals of the Western & Southern Open, and the match ended in a 7-5, 6-7, 6-7 loss to No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic .
- Koepfer is coming off a 3-6, 6-3, 4-6 loss at the hands of No. 35-ranked Jiri Lehecka in the Round of 16 at the Winston-Salem Open.
- In his 74 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Alcaraz has played an average of 25.7 games (34.4 in best-of-five matches).
- In his 34 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Alcaraz has played an average of 26.3 games (39.3 in best-of-five matches).
- In his 15 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Koepfer is averaging 23.7 games per match (34.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 48.6% of those games.
- Koepfer is averaging 23.7 games per match and 9.7 games per set through 11 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Alcaraz and Koepfer have not matched up against each other since 2015.
