In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Dominik Koepfer (No. 75 in rankings) will take on Carlos Alcaraz (No. 1) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

In this Round of 128 matchup against Koepfer (+1100), Alcaraz is favored to win with -5000 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Dominik Koepfer Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Dominik Koepfer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 98.0% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Dominik Koepfer -5000 Odds to Win Match +1100 +190 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 98.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 8.3% 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 66.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 33.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's US Open Previews & Predictions

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Dominik Koepfer Trends and Insights

Alcaraz most recently competed on August 20, 2023 in the finals of the Western & Southern Open, and the match ended in a 7-5, 6-7, 6-7 loss to No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic .

Koepfer is coming off a 3-6, 6-3, 4-6 loss at the hands of No. 35-ranked Jiri Lehecka in the Round of 16 at the Winston-Salem Open.

In his 74 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Alcaraz has played an average of 25.7 games (34.4 in best-of-five matches).

In his 34 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Alcaraz has played an average of 26.3 games (39.3 in best-of-five matches).

In his 15 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Koepfer is averaging 23.7 games per match (34.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 48.6% of those games.

Koepfer is averaging 23.7 games per match and 9.7 games per set through 11 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Alcaraz and Koepfer have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.