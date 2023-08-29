Caroline Dolehide and Clara Burel are set to match up in the Round of 128 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29.

Follow the action on ESPN as Dolehide tries to take down Burel.

Caroline Dolehide vs. Clara Burel Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Dolehide vs. Burel Matchup Info

Dolehide was defeated 1-6, 4-6 against Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon (her most recent match).

In her last match in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land, Burel was defeated 6-7, 6-4, 5-7 versus Xinyu Wang.

This is the first time that Dolehide and Burel have competed against each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Dolehide vs. Burel Odds and Probabilities

Caroline Dolehide Clara Burel +130 Odds to Win Match -165 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 47.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.9

