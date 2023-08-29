Caroline Dolehide vs. Clara Burel: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Caroline Dolehide and Clara Burel are set to match up in the Round of 128 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29.
Follow the action on ESPN as Dolehide tries to take down Burel.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Caroline Dolehide vs. Clara Burel Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Dolehide vs. Burel Matchup Info
- Dolehide was defeated 1-6, 4-6 against Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon (her most recent match).
- In her last match in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land, Burel was defeated 6-7, 6-4, 5-7 versus Xinyu Wang.
- This is the first time that Dolehide and Burel have competed against each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
- Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Claire Liu vs Liudmila Samsonova
- Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs Ons Jabeur
- Diane Parry vs Katie Boulter
- Marie Bouzkova vs Ashlyn Krueger
Dolehide vs. Burel Odds and Probabilities
|Caroline Dolehide
|Clara Burel
|+130
|Odds to Win Match
|-165
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|43.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|62.3%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|47.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.9
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.