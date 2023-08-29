Caroline Dolehide vs. Clara Burel: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
Clara Burel (No. 62) will face Caroline Dolehide (No. 106) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.
Burel carries -165 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 64 against Dolehide (+130).
Caroline Dolehide vs. Clara Burel Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Caroline Dolehide vs. Clara Burel Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Clara Burel has a 62.3% chance to win.
|Caroline Dolehide
|Clara Burel
|+130
|Odds to Win Match
|-165
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|43.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|62.3%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|47.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.9
Caroline Dolehide vs. Clara Burel Trends and Insights
- Dolehide last hit the court on July 3, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon, and the match finished in a 1-6, 4-6 loss to No. 10-ranked Daria Kasatkina .
- Burel is coming off a 6-7, 6-4, 5-7 loss to No. 56-ranked Xinyu Wang in the Round of 32 at the Tennis in the Land.
- Through 23 matches over the past year (across all court types), Dolehide has played 21.5 games per match and won 50.1% of them.
- Through 16 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Dolehide has played 20.9 games per match and won 52.7% of them.
- Burel has played 33 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 23.7 games per match and winning 51.5% of those games.
- Burel is averaging 24.1 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 15 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Dating back to 2015, Dolehide and Burel have not met on the court.
