Clara Burel (No. 62) will face Caroline Dolehide (No. 106) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.

Burel carries -165 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 64 against Dolehide (+130).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Caroline Dolehide vs. Clara Burel Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Caroline Dolehide vs. Clara Burel Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Clara Burel has a 62.3% chance to win.

Caroline Dolehide Clara Burel +130 Odds to Win Match -165 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 47.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tuesday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Caroline Dolehide vs. Clara Burel Trends and Insights

Dolehide last hit the court on July 3, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon, and the match finished in a 1-6, 4-6 loss to No. 10-ranked Daria Kasatkina .

Burel is coming off a 6-7, 6-4, 5-7 loss to No. 56-ranked Xinyu Wang in the Round of 32 at the Tennis in the Land.

Through 23 matches over the past year (across all court types), Dolehide has played 21.5 games per match and won 50.1% of them.

Through 16 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Dolehide has played 20.9 games per match and won 52.7% of them.

Burel has played 33 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 23.7 games per match and winning 51.5% of those games.

Burel is averaging 24.1 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 15 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Dolehide and Burel have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.