Tuesday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a matchup between Caroline Garcia and Yafan Wang at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

You can see Wang try to knock out Garcia on ESPN.

Caroline Garcia vs. Yafan Wang Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Garcia vs. Wang Matchup Info

Garcia is coming off a defeat to No. 48-ranked Lin Zhu, 4-6, 1-6, in the quarterfinals at the Tennis in the Land.

In the qualifying round on Saturday, Wang clinched a victory against No. 137-ranked Marina Bassols Ribera, winning 6-2, 6-2.

Garcia and Wang have been evenly balanced, as the two competitors share a split 1-1 record in two matches. Wang had the leg up in their most recent matchup on October 9, 2019, winning 6-4, 6-2.

Wang has won three sets against Garcia, good for a 60.0% win rate, while Garcia has won two sets.

Wang and Garcia have matched up for 53 games, and it's been Wang who has taken the upper hand, claiming 28 of them. Garcia has won 25 games.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Garcia vs. Wang Odds and Probabilities

Caroline Garcia Yafan Wang -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 44.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.2

