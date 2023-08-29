Caroline Garcia vs. Yafan Wang: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Tuesday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a matchup between Caroline Garcia and Yafan Wang at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
You can see Wang try to knock out Garcia on ESPN.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Caroline Garcia vs. Yafan Wang Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Garcia vs. Wang Matchup Info
- Garcia is coming off a defeat to No. 48-ranked Lin Zhu, 4-6, 1-6, in the quarterfinals at the Tennis in the Land.
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Wang clinched a victory against No. 137-ranked Marina Bassols Ribera, winning 6-2, 6-2.
- Garcia and Wang have been evenly balanced, as the two competitors share a split 1-1 record in two matches. Wang had the leg up in their most recent matchup on October 9, 2019, winning 6-4, 6-2.
- Wang has won three sets against Garcia, good for a 60.0% win rate, while Garcia has won two sets.
- Wang and Garcia have matched up for 53 games, and it's been Wang who has taken the upper hand, claiming 28 of them. Garcia has won 25 games.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
- Diane Parry vs Katie Boulter
- Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Claire Liu vs Liudmila Samsonova
- Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs Ons Jabeur
- Marie Bouzkova vs Ashlyn Krueger
Garcia vs. Wang Odds and Probabilities
|Caroline Garcia
|Yafan Wang
|-145
|Odds to Win Match
|+110
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|59.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|47.6%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|44.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.2
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.