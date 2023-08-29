Caroline Garcia (No. 7 ranking) will meet Yafan Wang (No. 114) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.

Garcia is favored (-145) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Wang, who is +110.

Caroline Garcia vs. Yafan Wang Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Caroline Garcia vs. Yafan Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has a 59.2% chance to win.

Caroline Garcia Yafan Wang -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 44.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.2

Caroline Garcia vs. Yafan Wang Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals of the Tennis in the Land on August 24, 2023 (her most recent match), Garcia was defeated by Lin Zhu 4-6, 1-6.

In the qualifying round on Saturday, Wang beat No. 137-ranked Marina Bassols Ribera, winning 6-2, 6-2.

In her 61 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Garcia has played an average of 23.2 games.

Garcia has played 23.0 games per match in her 44 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Wang has played three matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 15.3 games per match and winning 78.3% of those games.

On hard courts, Wang has played three matches and averaged 15.3 games per match and 7.7 games per set.

In two head-to-head matches, Garcia and Wang have split 1-1. Wang claimed their most recent clash on October 9, 2019, winning 6-4, 6-2.

Wang and Garcia have matched up in five total sets, with Wang taking three of them and Garcia two.

Wang has the edge in 53 total games against Garcia, taking 28 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Garcia and Wang are averaging 26.5 games and 2.5 sets.

