Clara Tauson vs. Anastasia Potapova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the site where Clara Tauson and Anastasia Potapova will collide on Tuesday in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
Turn on ESPN to take in the action as Tauson looks to take down Potapova.
Clara Tauson vs. Anastasia Potapova Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Tauson vs. Potapova Matchup Info
- In the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land on August 22, 2023, Tauson came up short in her most recent match, going down 0-6 (retired) versus Leylah Annie Fernandez.
- Potapova is coming off a 4-6, 2-6 defeat at the hands of No. 10-ranked Marketa Vondrousova in the Round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open.
- Tauson and Potapova haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
- Claire Liu vs Liudmila Samsonova
- Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs Ons Jabeur
- Diane Parry vs Katie Boulter
- Marie Bouzkova vs Ashlyn Krueger
- Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
Tauson vs. Potapova Odds and Probabilities
|Clara Tauson
|Anastasia Potapova
|+140
|Odds to Win Match
|-185
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+12500
|41.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|64.9%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.8%
|46.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.9
