USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the site where Clara Tauson and Anastasia Potapova will collide on Tuesday in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Clara Tauson vs. Anastasia Potapova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Tauson vs. Potapova Matchup Info

In the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land on August 22, 2023, Tauson came up short in her most recent match, going down 0-6 (retired) versus Leylah Annie Fernandez.

Potapova is coming off a 4-6, 2-6 defeat at the hands of No. 10-ranked Marketa Vondrousova in the Round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open.

Tauson and Potapova haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Tauson vs. Potapova Odds and Probabilities

Clara Tauson Anastasia Potapova +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 46.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.9

