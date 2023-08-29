In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Anastasia Potapova (No. 27 in rankings) will take on Clara Tauson (No. 87) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Against the underdog Tauson (+140), Potapova is favored (-185) to get to the Round of 64.

Clara Tauson vs. Anastasia Potapova Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Clara Tauson vs. Anastasia Potapova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anastasia Potapova has a 64.9% chance to win.

Clara Tauson Anastasia Potapova +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 46.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.9

Clara Tauson vs. Anastasia Potapova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land on August 22, 2023, Tauson came up short in her last match, losing 0-6 (retired) against Leylah Annie Fernandez.

In the Western & Southern Open (her previous tournament), Potapova was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 10-ranked Marketa Vondrousova, 4-6, 2-6.

Tauson has played 23 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 19.7 games per match.

On hard courts, Tauson has played 14 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 17.6 games per match while winning 49.2% of games.

Potapova has averaged 24.3 games per match in her 52 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 52.1% of the games.

Potapova has averaged 24.0 games per match and 10.2 games per set through 34 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.0% of those games.

This is the first time that Tauson and Potapova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

