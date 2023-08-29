Clara Tauson vs. Anastasia Potapova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Anastasia Potapova (No. 27 in rankings) will take on Clara Tauson (No. 87) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
Against the underdog Tauson (+140), Potapova is favored (-185) to get to the Round of 64.
Clara Tauson vs. Anastasia Potapova Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Clara Tauson vs. Anastasia Potapova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Anastasia Potapova has a 64.9% chance to win.
|Clara Tauson
|Anastasia Potapova
|+140
|Odds to Win Match
|-185
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+12500
|41.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|64.9%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.8%
|46.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.9
Clara Tauson vs. Anastasia Potapova Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land on August 22, 2023, Tauson came up short in her last match, losing 0-6 (retired) against Leylah Annie Fernandez.
- In the Western & Southern Open (her previous tournament), Potapova was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 10-ranked Marketa Vondrousova, 4-6, 2-6.
- Tauson has played 23 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 19.7 games per match.
- On hard courts, Tauson has played 14 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 17.6 games per match while winning 49.2% of games.
- Potapova has averaged 24.3 games per match in her 52 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 52.1% of the games.
- Potapova has averaged 24.0 games per match and 10.2 games per set through 34 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.0% of those games.
- This is the first time that Tauson and Potapova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
