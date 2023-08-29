In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Anastasia Potapova (No. 27 in rankings) will take on Clara Tauson (No. 87) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Against the underdog Tauson (+140), Potapova is favored (-185) to get to the Round of 64.

Clara Tauson vs. Anastasia Potapova Match Information

  • Tournament: The US Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Tuesday, August 29
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Clara Tauson vs. Anastasia Potapova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anastasia Potapova has a 64.9% chance to win.

Clara Tauson Anastasia Potapova
+140 Odds to Win Match -185
+20000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500
41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9%
0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8%
46.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.9

Clara Tauson vs. Anastasia Potapova Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land on August 22, 2023, Tauson came up short in her last match, losing 0-6 (retired) against Leylah Annie Fernandez.
  • In the Western & Southern Open (her previous tournament), Potapova was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 10-ranked Marketa Vondrousova, 4-6, 2-6.
  • Tauson has played 23 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 19.7 games per match.
  • On hard courts, Tauson has played 14 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 17.6 games per match while winning 49.2% of games.
  • Potapova has averaged 24.3 games per match in her 52 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 52.1% of the games.
  • Potapova has averaged 24.0 games per match and 10.2 games per set through 34 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.0% of those games.
  • This is the first time that Tauson and Potapova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

