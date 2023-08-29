Daniel Altmaier vs. Constant Lestienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Tuesday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a match between Daniel Altmaier and Constant Lestienne at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Watch on ESPN as Lestienne looks to knock out Altmaier.
Daniel Altmaier vs. Constant Lestienne Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Altmaier vs. Lestienne Matchup Info
- Altmaier is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 58-ranked Alexei Popyrin, 7-6, 4-6, 4-6, in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.
- In his most recent match in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open, Lestienne went down 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 against Dominik Koepfer.
- Altmaier and Lestienne have matched up evenly, as the two competitors share a split 1-1 record in two matchups. Altmaier was the last man standing in their last meeting on May 11, 2022, winning 6-1, 6-4.
- It's been an even split when Altmaier and Lestienne have squared off, each claiming victory in two sets.
- Altmaier has gotten the better of Lestienne in 38 total games between them, winning 20 games (52.6%) against Lestienne's 18.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
Altmaier vs. Lestienne Odds and Probabilities
|Daniel Altmaier
|Constant Lestienne
|-135
|Odds to Win Match
|+105
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|57.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|48.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|51.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.5
