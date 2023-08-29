Tuesday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a match between Daniel Altmaier and Constant Lestienne at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Daniel Altmaier vs. Constant Lestienne Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Altmaier vs. Lestienne Matchup Info

Altmaier is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 58-ranked Alexei Popyrin, 7-6, 4-6, 4-6, in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.

In his most recent match in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open, Lestienne went down 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 against Dominik Koepfer.

Altmaier and Lestienne have matched up evenly, as the two competitors share a split 1-1 record in two matchups. Altmaier was the last man standing in their last meeting on May 11, 2022, winning 6-1, 6-4.

It's been an even split when Altmaier and Lestienne have squared off, each claiming victory in two sets.

Altmaier has gotten the better of Lestienne in 38 total games between them, winning 20 games (52.6%) against Lestienne's 18.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Altmaier vs. Lestienne Odds and Probabilities

Daniel Altmaier Constant Lestienne -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 51.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.5

