Constant Lestienne (No. 101) will face Daniel Altmaier (No. 53) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.

Altmaier carries -140 odds to earn a win against Lestienne (+110).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Daniel Altmaier vs. Constant Lestienne Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Daniel Altmaier vs. Constant Lestienne Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniel Altmaier has a 58.3% chance to win.

Daniel Altmaier Constant Lestienne -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 51.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Daniel Altmaier vs. Constant Lestienne Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 15, 2023 (his last match), Altmaier was dropped by Alexei Popyrin 7-6, 4-6, 4-6.

In his most recent match on August 21, 2023, Lestienne came up short 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 versus Dominik Koepfer in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open.

Altmaier has played 37 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 26.0 games per match (40.5 in best-of-five matches).

On hard courts, Altmaier has played 13 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 27.4 games per match (43.5 in best-of-five matches) while winning 46.3% of games.

Lestienne has played 43 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 23.6 games per match (34.8 in best-of-five matches) and winning 46.9% of those games.

Lestienne is averaging 23.2 games per match (35.5 in best-of-five matches) and 10.8 games per set through 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

In two head-to-head meetings, Altmaier and Lestienne have split 1-1. Altmaier took their most recent clash on May 11, 2022, winning 6-1, 6-4.

When it comes to sets, it's been very even between Altmaier and Lestienne, each securing two sets against the other.

Altmaier has beaten Lestienne in 20 of 38 total games between them, good for a 52.6% winning percentage.

Altmaier and Lestienne have squared off two times, averaging 19 games and two sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.