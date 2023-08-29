The Round of 128 of the US Open will see Daniel Elahi Galan and Daniel Evans go head to head at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, August 29.

Evans' matchup against Galan can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Daniel Evans Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Galan vs. Evans Matchup Info

Galan most recently played on August 21, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open, and the matchup ended in a 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 42-ranked Sebastian Baez .

Evans most recently played on August 15, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open and was taken down 4-6, 3-6 by No. 18-ranked Lorenzo Musetti.

Galan hasn't squared off against Evans in the past five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Galan vs. Evans Odds and Probabilities

Daniel Elahi Galan Daniel Evans +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 41.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.9

