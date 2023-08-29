Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Daniel Evans: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Round of 128 of the US Open will see Daniel Elahi Galan and Daniel Evans go head to head at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, August 29.
Evans' matchup against Galan can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Daniel Evans Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Galan vs. Evans Matchup Info
- Galan most recently played on August 21, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open, and the matchup ended in a 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 42-ranked Sebastian Baez .
- Evans most recently played on August 15, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open and was taken down 4-6, 3-6 by No. 18-ranked Lorenzo Musetti.
- Galan hasn't squared off against Evans in the past five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
- Felipe Alves vs James Duckworth
- Matteo Arnaldi vs Jason Kubler
- Arthur Rinderknech vs Diego Schwartzman
- Arthur Fils vs Tallon Griekspoor
- Luca van Assche vs Nicolas Jarry
Galan vs. Evans Odds and Probabilities
|Daniel Elahi Galan
|Daniel Evans
|+240
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|29.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|41.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.9
