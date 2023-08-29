Daniel Evans (No. 28) will face Daniel Elahi Galan (No. 71) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.

Compared to the underdog Galan (+240), Evans is favored (-350) to get to the Round of 64.

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Daniel Evans Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

Round: Round of 128

Date: Tuesday, August 29

TV Channel: ESPN

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

Location: New York, New York

Court Surface: Hard

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Daniel Evans Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniel Evans has a 77.8% chance to win.

Daniel Elahi Galan Daniel Evans +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 41.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.9

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Daniel Evans Trends and Insights

Galan was defeated 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 against Sebastian Baez in the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open (his most recent match).

Evans is coming off a 4-6, 3-6 defeat at the hands of No. 18-ranked Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.

In his 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Galan has played an average of 26.9 games (37.6 in best-of-five matches).

On hard courts, Galan has played 20 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 26.3 games per match (39.3 in best-of-five matches) while winning 48.2% of games.

In his 46 matches in the past year across all court types, Evans is averaging 23.9 games per match (33.9 in best-of-five matches) and winning 50.9% of those games.

Evans has averaged 23.8 games per match (33.5 in best-of-five matches) and 9.8 games per set through 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.2% of those games.

This is the first time that Galan and Evans have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

