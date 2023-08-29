Daniil Medvedev vs. Attila Balazs: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Daniil Medvedev's Round of 128 matchup in the US Open versus Attila Balazs is on tap for Tuesday, August 29.
Balazs' match with Medvedev can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.
Daniil Medvedev vs. Attila Balazs Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Medvedev vs. Balazs Matchup Info
- Medvedev is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 17-ranked Alexander Zverev, 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open.
- In the Mutua Madrid Open (his last tournament), Balazs was taken down in the qualifying round by No. 92-ranked Daniel Altmaier, 1-6, 1-6.
- Medvedev hasn't played Balazs in the past five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
Medvedev vs. Balazs Odds and Probabilities
|Daniil Medvedev
|Attila Balazs
|-10000
|Odds to Win Match
|+3300
|+1000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|99.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|2.9%
|9.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|87.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|12.7
