Daniil Medvedev's Round of 128 matchup in the US Open versus Attila Balazs is on tap for Tuesday, August 29.

Balazs' match with Medvedev can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Attila Balazs Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Medvedev vs. Balazs Matchup Info

Medvedev is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 17-ranked Alexander Zverev, 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open.

In the Mutua Madrid Open (his last tournament), Balazs was taken down in the qualifying round by No. 92-ranked Daniel Altmaier, 1-6, 1-6.

Medvedev hasn't played Balazs in the past five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Medvedev vs. Balazs Odds and Probabilities

Daniil Medvedev Attila Balazs -10000 Odds to Win Match +3300 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 2.9% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 87.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 12.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.