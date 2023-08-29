In the US Open Round of 128 on Tuesday, No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev meets Attila Balazs.

Medvedev carries -10000 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 64 versus Balazs (+3300).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Daniil Medvedev vs. Attila Balazs Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Daniil Medvedev vs. Attila Balazs Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 99.0% chance to win.

Daniil Medvedev Attila Balazs -10000 Odds to Win Match +3300 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 2.9% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 87.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 12.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Daniil Medvedev vs. Attila Balazs Trends and Insights

Medvedev lost 4-6, 7-5, 4-6 against Alexander Zverev in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open (his most recent match).

In the Mutua Madrid Open (his most recent tournament), Balazs was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 92-ranked Daniel Altmaier, 1-6, 1-6.

Medvedev has played 23.2 games per match (32.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 76 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On hard courts, Medvedev has played 53 matches over the past year, totaling 21.6 games per match (28.9 in best-of-five matches) while winning 60.7% of games.

Balazs has played three matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 14.7 games per match and winning 18.2% of those games.

Medvedev and Balazs have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.