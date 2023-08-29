In the US Open Round of 128 on Tuesday, No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev meets Attila Balazs.

Medvedev carries -10000 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 64 versus Balazs (+3300).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Daniil Medvedev vs. Attila Balazs Match Information

  • Tournament: The US Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Tuesday, August 29
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Daniil Medvedev vs. Attila Balazs Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 99.0% chance to win.

Daniil Medvedev Attila Balazs
-10000 Odds to Win Match +3300
+1000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000
99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 2.9%
9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2%
87.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 12.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Daniil Medvedev vs. Attila Balazs Trends and Insights

  • Medvedev lost 4-6, 7-5, 4-6 against Alexander Zverev in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open (his most recent match).
  • In the Mutua Madrid Open (his most recent tournament), Balazs was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 92-ranked Daniel Altmaier, 1-6, 1-6.
  • Medvedev has played 23.2 games per match (32.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 76 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
  • On hard courts, Medvedev has played 53 matches over the past year, totaling 21.6 games per match (28.9 in best-of-five matches) while winning 60.7% of games.
  • Balazs has played three matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 14.7 games per match and winning 18.2% of those games.
  • Medvedev and Balazs have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.