Daniil Medvedev vs. Attila Balazs: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the US Open Round of 128 on Tuesday, No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev meets Attila Balazs.
Medvedev carries -10000 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 64 versus Balazs (+3300).
Daniil Medvedev vs. Attila Balazs Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Daniil Medvedev vs. Attila Balazs Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 99.0% chance to win.
|Daniil Medvedev
|Attila Balazs
|-10000
|Odds to Win Match
|+3300
|+1000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|99.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|2.9%
|9.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|87.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|12.7
Daniil Medvedev vs. Attila Balazs Trends and Insights
- Medvedev lost 4-6, 7-5, 4-6 against Alexander Zverev in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open (his most recent match).
- In the Mutua Madrid Open (his most recent tournament), Balazs was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 92-ranked Daniel Altmaier, 1-6, 1-6.
- Medvedev has played 23.2 games per match (32.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 76 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- On hard courts, Medvedev has played 53 matches over the past year, totaling 21.6 games per match (28.9 in best-of-five matches) while winning 60.7% of games.
- Balazs has played three matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 14.7 games per match and winning 18.2% of those games.
- Medvedev and Balazs have not played each other since 2015.
