Daria Kasatkina vs. Alycia Parks: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Daria Kasatkina and Alycia Parks are on track to square off in the Round of 128 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29.
You can see as Kasatkina looks to hold off Parks on ESPN.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Daria Kasatkina vs. Alycia Parks Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Kasatkina vs. Parks Matchup Info
- In her previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Kasatkina was defeated by No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, 3-6, 3-6, in the Round of 16.
- In the Western & Southern Open (her last tournament), Parks was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 76-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 1-6, 7-6, 6-7.
- Kasatkina and Parks haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
- Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs Ons Jabeur
- Diane Parry vs Katie Boulter
- Marie Bouzkova vs Ashlyn Krueger
- Claire Liu vs Liudmila Samsonova
Kasatkina vs. Parks Odds and Probabilities
|Daria Kasatkina
|Alycia Parks
|-650
|Odds to Win Match
|+425
|+6600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|86.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|19.0%
|1.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|62
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|38
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.