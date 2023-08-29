Daria Kasatkina and Alycia Parks are on track to square off in the Round of 128 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29.

You can see as Kasatkina looks to hold off Parks on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Daria Kasatkina vs. Alycia Parks Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Kasatkina vs. Parks Matchup Info

In her previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Kasatkina was defeated by No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, 3-6, 3-6, in the Round of 16.

In the Western & Southern Open (her last tournament), Parks was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 76-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 1-6, 7-6, 6-7.

Kasatkina and Parks haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Kasatkina vs. Parks Odds and Probabilities

Daria Kasatkina Alycia Parks -650 Odds to Win Match +425 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 19.0% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 62 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.