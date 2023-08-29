Daria Kasatkina vs. Alycia Parks: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Alycia Parks (No. 42 in rankings) will meet Daria Kasatkina (No. 14) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
Kasatkina carries -650 odds to bring home a victory against Parks (+425).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Daria Kasatkina vs. Alycia Parks Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Daria Kasatkina vs. Alycia Parks Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has an 86.7% chance to win.
|Daria Kasatkina
|Alycia Parks
|-650
|Odds to Win Match
|+425
|+6600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|86.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|19.0%
|1.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|62
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|38
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Tuesday's US Open Previews & Predictions
- Marie Bouzkova vs Ashlyn Krueger
- Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Madison Keys vs Arantxa Rus
- Diane Parry vs Katie Boulter
- Claire Liu vs Liudmila Samsonova
Daria Kasatkina vs. Alycia Parks Trends and Insights
- Kasatkina most recently competed on August 17, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open, and the match ended in a 3-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka .
- In her most recent match on August 13, 2023, Parks came up short 1-6, 7-6, 6-7 versus Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open.
- Kasatkina has played 55 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 20.2 games per match.
- Kasatkina has played 19.6 games per match in her 29 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- In her 42 matches in the past year across all court types, Parks is averaging 22.7 games per match while winning 48.6% of those games.
- On hard courts, Parks has played 26 matches and averaged 24.4 games per match and 10.1 games per set.
- Kasatkina and Parks have not played each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.