In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Alycia Parks (No. 42 in rankings) will meet Daria Kasatkina (No. 14) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Kasatkina carries -650 odds to bring home a victory against Parks (+425).

Daria Kasatkina vs. Alycia Parks Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Daria Kasatkina vs. Alycia Parks Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has an 86.7% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Alycia Parks -650 Odds to Win Match +425 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 19.0% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 62 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38

Tuesday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Daria Kasatkina vs. Alycia Parks Trends and Insights

Kasatkina most recently competed on August 17, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open, and the match ended in a 3-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka .

In her most recent match on August 13, 2023, Parks came up short 1-6, 7-6, 6-7 versus Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open.

Kasatkina has played 55 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 20.2 games per match.

Kasatkina has played 19.6 games per match in her 29 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In her 42 matches in the past year across all court types, Parks is averaging 22.7 games per match while winning 48.6% of those games.

On hard courts, Parks has played 26 matches and averaged 24.4 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

Kasatkina and Parks have not played each other since 2015.

