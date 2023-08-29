In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Alycia Parks (No. 42 in rankings) will meet Daria Kasatkina (No. 14) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Kasatkina carries -650 odds to bring home a victory against Parks (+425).

Daria Kasatkina vs. Alycia Parks Match Information

  • Tournament: The US Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Tuesday, August 29
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Daria Kasatkina vs. Alycia Parks Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has an 86.7% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Alycia Parks
-650 Odds to Win Match +425
+6600 Odds to Win Tournament +20000
86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 19.0%
1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5%
62 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38

Daria Kasatkina vs. Alycia Parks Trends and Insights

  • Kasatkina most recently competed on August 17, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open, and the match ended in a 3-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka .
  • In her most recent match on August 13, 2023, Parks came up short 1-6, 7-6, 6-7 versus Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open.
  • Kasatkina has played 55 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 20.2 games per match.
  • Kasatkina has played 19.6 games per match in her 29 matches on hard courts over the past year.
  • In her 42 matches in the past year across all court types, Parks is averaging 22.7 games per match while winning 48.6% of those games.
  • On hard courts, Parks has played 26 matches and averaged 24.4 games per match and 10.1 games per set.
  • Kasatkina and Parks have not played each other since 2015.

