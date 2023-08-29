Diego Schwartzman and Arthur Rinderknech are prepared to match up in the Round of 128 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29.

Schwartzman's matchup with Rinderknech will air on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Diego Schwartzman vs. Arthur Rinderknech Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Schwartzman vs. Rinderknech Matchup Info

In the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open on August 13, 2023 (his last match), Schwartzman lost to Alexander Shevchenko 1-6, 6-3, 3-6.

In the Winston-Salem Open (his last tournament), Rinderknech was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 385-ranked Omni Kumar, 3-6, 6-7.

Rinderknech was eliminated in the quarterfinal of his last tournament (the Generali Open) on August 3, when he lost 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 to Dominic Thiem.

In the one matchup between Schwartzman and Rinderknech in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 16 at Tel Aviv Watergen Open, Rinderknech came out on top, registering the 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 win.

Rinderknech and Schwartzman have matched up for three sets, and it's been Rinderknech who has taken the reins, winning two of them. Schwartzman has been victorious in one set.

It's been an even split when Schwartzman and Rinderknech have played, each taking 15 games.

Schwartzman vs. Rinderknech Odds and Probabilities

Diego Schwartzman Arthur Rinderknech -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 52.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.7

