Diego Schwartzman vs. Arthur Rinderknech: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Diego Schwartzman and Arthur Rinderknech are prepared to match up in the Round of 128 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29.
Schwartzman's matchup with Rinderknech will air on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.
Diego Schwartzman vs. Arthur Rinderknech Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Schwartzman vs. Rinderknech Matchup Info
- In the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open on August 13, 2023 (his last match), Schwartzman lost to Alexander Shevchenko 1-6, 6-3, 3-6.
- In the Winston-Salem Open (his last tournament), Rinderknech was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 385-ranked Omni Kumar, 3-6, 6-7.
- Rinderknech was eliminated in the quarterfinal of his last tournament (the Generali Open) on August 3, when he lost 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 to Dominic Thiem.
- In the one matchup between Schwartzman and Rinderknech in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 16 at Tel Aviv Watergen Open, Rinderknech came out on top, registering the 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 win.
- Rinderknech and Schwartzman have matched up for three sets, and it's been Rinderknech who has taken the reins, winning two of them. Schwartzman has been victorious in one set.
- It's been an even split when Schwartzman and Rinderknech have played, each taking 15 games.
Schwartzman vs. Rinderknech Odds and Probabilities
|Diego Schwartzman
|Arthur Rinderknech
|-165
|Odds to Win Match
|+130
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|62.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|43.5%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|52.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.7
