Diego Schwartzman (No. 114 ranking) will face Arthur Rinderknech (No. 73) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.

Schwartzman is the favorite (-165) in this match, compared to the underdog Rinderknech, who is +130.

Diego Schwartzman vs. Arthur Rinderknech Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Diego Schwartzman vs. Arthur Rinderknech Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Diego Schwartzman has a 62.3% chance to win.

Diego Schwartzman Arthur Rinderknech -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 52.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.7

Diego Schwartzman vs. Arthur Rinderknech Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open on August 13, 2023 (his most recent match), Schwartzman was dropped by Alexander Shevchenko 1-6, 6-3, 3-6.

Rinderknech most recently played on August 21, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open and was defeated 3-6, 6-7 by No. 385-ranked Omni Kumar.

Schwartzman has played 22.9 games per match (32.4 in best-of-five matches) in his 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Schwartzman has played 23.4 games per match (34.2 in best-of-five matches) in his 20 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Rinderknech has averaged 25.3 games per match (35.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 51 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.2% of the games.

Rinderknech has averaged 24.0 games per match (31.7 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set in 26 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 48.2% of those games.

In the lone match between Schwartzman and Rinderknech dating back to 2015, in the Tel Aviv Watergen Open Round of 16, Rinderknech won 6-3, 2-6, 7-6.

In three total sets against each other, Rinderknech has taken two, while Schwartzman has claimed one.

Including all matches between Schwartzman and Rinderknech, each player has secured 15 games.

Schwartzman and Rinderknech have played one time, averaging 30 games and three sets per match.

