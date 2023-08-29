DJ LeMahieu vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DJ LeMahieu and his .386 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (62 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Detroit Tigers and Tarik Skubal on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .245 with 18 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 44 walks.
- LeMahieu has had a hit in 74 of 109 games this season (67.9%), including multiple hits 19 times (17.4%).
- In 10.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 24.8% of his games this year (27 of 109), with more than one RBI seven times (6.4%).
- He has scored at least once 36 times this season (33.0%), including five games with multiple runs (4.6%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|51
|.251
|AVG
|.238
|.342
|OBP
|.305
|.419
|SLG
|.365
|19
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|12
|55/25
|K/BB
|44/19
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.06 ERA in 44 1/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.06, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.
