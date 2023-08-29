Ekaterina Alexandrova's Round of 128 matchup in the US Open against Leylah Annie Fernandez is set for Tuesday, August 29.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Alexandrova vs. Fernandez Matchup Info

Alexandrova is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 95-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, in the finals at the Tennis in the Land.

In her last match on August 24, 2023, Fernandez came up short 3-6, 2-6 versus Tatjana Maria in the quarterfinals of the Tennis in the Land.

Alexandrova and Fernandez are at a stalemate, with the two each winning one of two head-to-head matches. The pair's last matchup on August 15, 2022 ended with Alexandrova earning the 6-4, 7-5 win.

Alexandrova and Fernandez have been evenly balanced when squaring off, as they've each won two of four sets.

Fernandez and Alexandrova have matched up for 41 total games, with Fernandez winning 21 games and Alexandrova being victorious in 20.

Alexandrova vs. Fernandez Odds and Probabilities

Ekaterina Alexandrova Leylah Annie Fernandez -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 50.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.7

