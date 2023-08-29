In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, Ekaterina Alexandrova (ranked No. 20) takes on Leylah Annie Fernandez (No. 67).

In this Round of 128 match against Alexandrova (-105), Fernandez is favored with -120 odds.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Leylah Annie Fernandez has a 54.5% chance to win.

Ekaterina Alexandrova Leylah Annie Fernandez -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 50.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.7

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Trends and Insights

Alexandrova came up short 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 against Sara Sorribes Tormo in the finals of the Tennis in the Land (her last match).

Fernandez is coming off a 3-6, 2-6 defeat to No. 49-ranked Tatjana Maria in the quarterfinals at the Tennis in the Land.

Through 55 matches over the past year (across all court types), Alexandrova has played 21.5 games per match and won 55.1% of them.

Alexandrova has played 31 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.7 games per match.

Fernandez has averaged 20.9 games per match in her 44 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 52.1% of the games.

On hard courts, Fernandez has played 32 matches and averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Alexandrova and Fernandez each own one win in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on August 15, 2022, with Alexandrova coming out on a top 6-4, 7-5.

Alexandrova and Fernandez have been equally balanced, each winning two of four sets against the other.

Fernandez and Alexandrova have squared off in 41 total games, with Fernandez taking 21 and Alexandrova capturing 20.

Alexandrova and Fernandez have matched up two times, averaging 20.5 games and two sets per match.

