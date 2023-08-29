Elina Svitolina vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A match between Elina Svitolina (No. 26) and Anna-Lena Friedsam (No. 90) is on tap for Tuesday, August 29 as part of the Round of 128 of the US Open in New York, New York.
The Svitolina-Friedsam matchup will air on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Elina Svitolina vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Svitolina vs. Friedsam Matchup Info
- Svitolina was defeated 2-6, 2-6 versus Danielle Collins in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open (her most recent match).
- In her last match in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon, Friedsam went down 4-6, 3-6 against Alycia Parks.
- Svitolina hasn't squared off against Friedsam in the past five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
- Marie Bouzkova vs Ashlyn Krueger
- Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs Ons Jabeur
- Claire Liu vs Liudmila Samsonova
- Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Diane Parry vs Katie Boulter
Svitolina vs. Friedsam Odds and Probabilities
|Elina Svitolina
|Anna-Lena Friedsam
|-700
|Odds to Win Match
|+450
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|87.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|18.2%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|60.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|39.7
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.