A match between Elina Svitolina (No. 26) and Anna-Lena Friedsam (No. 90) is on tap for Tuesday, August 29 as part of the Round of 128 of the US Open in New York, New York.

The Svitolina-Friedsam matchup will air on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Elina Svitolina vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Svitolina vs. Friedsam Matchup Info

Svitolina was defeated 2-6, 2-6 versus Danielle Collins in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open (her most recent match).

In her last match in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon, Friedsam went down 4-6, 3-6 against Alycia Parks.

Svitolina hasn't squared off against Friedsam in the past five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Svitolina vs. Friedsam Odds and Probabilities

Elina Svitolina Anna-Lena Friedsam -700 Odds to Win Match +450 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 18.2% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.7

