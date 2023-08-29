Elina Svitolina (No. 26 ranking) will take on Anna-Lena Friedsam (No. 90) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.

With -700 odds, Svitolina is the favorite against Friedsam (+450) in this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Elina Svitolina vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Match Information

  • Tournament: The US Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Tuesday, August 29
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Elina Svitolina vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elina Svitolina has an 87.5% chance to win.

Elina Svitolina Anna-Lena Friedsam
-700 Odds to Win Match +450
+5000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000
87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 18.2%
2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2%
60.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tuesday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Elina Svitolina vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Trends and Insights

  • In her previous tournament, the National Bank Open, Svitolina was defeated by No. 48-ranked Danielle Collins, 2-6, 2-6, in the Round of 64.
  • Friedsam most recently played on July 3, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon and was defeated 4-6, 3-6 by No. 51-ranked Alycia Parks.
  • Through 24 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Svitolina has played 21.4 games per match and won 51.9% of them.
  • On hard courts, Svitolina has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.0 games per match while winning 50.0% of games.
  • In the past year, Friedsam has played 35 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.6% of the games. She averages 23.1 games per match and 9.5 games per set.
  • Through 21 matches on hard courts in the past year, Friedsam has averaged 23.2 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 53.9% of those games.
  • This is the first time that Svitolina and Friedsam have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.