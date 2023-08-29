Elina Svitolina vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
Elina Svitolina (No. 26 ranking) will take on Anna-Lena Friedsam (No. 90) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.
With -700 odds, Svitolina is the favorite against Friedsam (+450) in this matchup.
Elina Svitolina vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Elina Svitolina vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Elina Svitolina has an 87.5% chance to win.
|Elina Svitolina
|Anna-Lena Friedsam
|-700
|Odds to Win Match
|+450
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|87.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|18.2%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|60.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|39.7
Elina Svitolina vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Trends and Insights
- In her previous tournament, the National Bank Open, Svitolina was defeated by No. 48-ranked Danielle Collins, 2-6, 2-6, in the Round of 64.
- Friedsam most recently played on July 3, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon and was defeated 4-6, 3-6 by No. 51-ranked Alycia Parks.
- Through 24 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Svitolina has played 21.4 games per match and won 51.9% of them.
- On hard courts, Svitolina has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.0 games per match while winning 50.0% of games.
- In the past year, Friedsam has played 35 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.6% of the games. She averages 23.1 games per match and 9.5 games per set.
- Through 21 matches on hard courts in the past year, Friedsam has averaged 23.2 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 53.9% of those games.
- This is the first time that Svitolina and Friedsam have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
