Elina Svitolina (No. 26 ranking) will take on Anna-Lena Friedsam (No. 90) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.

With -700 odds, Svitolina is the favorite against Friedsam (+450) in this matchup.

Elina Svitolina vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

Round: Round of 128

Date: Tuesday, August 29

TV Channel: ESPN

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

Location: New York, New York

Court Surface: Hard

Elina Svitolina vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elina Svitolina has an 87.5% chance to win.

Elina Svitolina Anna-Lena Friedsam -700 Odds to Win Match +450 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 18.2% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.7

Elina Svitolina vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the National Bank Open, Svitolina was defeated by No. 48-ranked Danielle Collins, 2-6, 2-6, in the Round of 64.

Friedsam most recently played on July 3, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon and was defeated 4-6, 3-6 by No. 51-ranked Alycia Parks.

Through 24 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Svitolina has played 21.4 games per match and won 51.9% of them.

On hard courts, Svitolina has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.0 games per match while winning 50.0% of games.

In the past year, Friedsam has played 35 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.6% of the games. She averages 23.1 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Through 21 matches on hard courts in the past year, Friedsam has averaged 23.2 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 53.9% of those games.

This is the first time that Svitolina and Friedsam have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

