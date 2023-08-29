Tuesday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a matchup between Elsa Jacquemot and Lesia Tsurenko at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Elsa Jacquemot vs. Lesia Tsurenko Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Jacquemot vs. Tsurenko Matchup Info

In the qualifying round on Saturday, Jacquemot advanced past No. 206-ranked Arianne Hartono, 7-6, 6-1.

Jacquemot was defeated in the round of 32 of her previous tournament (the Hamburg) 2-6, 4-6 by No. 58-ranked Yulia Putintseva on July 24.

In her last match in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open, Tsurenko was defeated 1-6, 6-4, 3-6 against Taylor Townsend.

Jacquemot hasn't gone toe to toe with Tsurenko in the past five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Jacquemot vs. Tsurenko Odds and Probabilities

Elsa Jacquemot Lesia Tsurenko +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 36.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.8

