Elsa Jacquemot vs. Lesia Tsurenko: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Tuesday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a matchup between Elsa Jacquemot and Lesia Tsurenko at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Tune in to ESPN to watch Jacquemot and Tsurenko take the court.
Elsa Jacquemot vs. Lesia Tsurenko Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Jacquemot vs. Tsurenko Matchup Info
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Jacquemot advanced past No. 206-ranked Arianne Hartono, 7-6, 6-1.
- Jacquemot was defeated in the round of 32 of her previous tournament (the Hamburg) 2-6, 4-6 by No. 58-ranked Yulia Putintseva on July 24.
- In her last match in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open, Tsurenko was defeated 1-6, 6-4, 3-6 against Taylor Townsend.
- Jacquemot hasn't gone toe to toe with Tsurenko in the past five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
Jacquemot vs. Tsurenko Odds and Probabilities
|Elsa Jacquemot
|Lesia Tsurenko
|+240
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|29.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|36.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|63.8
