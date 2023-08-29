No. 181-ranked Elsa Jacquemot will take on No. 46 Lesia Tsurenko in the US Open Round of 128 on Tuesday, August 29.

In the Round of 128, Tsurenko is the favorite against Jacquemot, with -350 odds compared to the underdog's +240.

Elsa Jacquemot vs. Lesia Tsurenko Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Elsa Jacquemot vs. Lesia Tsurenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lesia Tsurenko has a 77.8% chance to win.

Elsa Jacquemot Lesia Tsurenko +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 36.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.8

Tuesday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Elsa Jacquemot vs. Lesia Tsurenko Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 206-ranked Arianne Hartono 7-6, 6-1 on Saturday, Jacquemot reached the Round of 128.

In the Western & Southern Open (her last tournament), Tsurenko was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 128-ranked Taylor Townsend, 1-6, 6-4, 3-6.

Jacquemot has played 11 matches over the past year across all court types, and 18.5 games per match.

Jacquemot has played two matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 17.0 games per match.

Tsurenko is averaging 19.0 games per match in her 45 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 56.0% of those games.

On hard courts, Tsurenko has played 28 matches and averaged 19.8 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

Jacquemot and Tsurenko have not competed against each other since 2015.

