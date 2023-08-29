Elsa Jacquemot vs. Lesia Tsurenko: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
No. 181-ranked Elsa Jacquemot will take on No. 46 Lesia Tsurenko in the US Open Round of 128 on Tuesday, August 29.
In the Round of 128, Tsurenko is the favorite against Jacquemot, with -350 odds compared to the underdog's +240.
Elsa Jacquemot vs. Lesia Tsurenko Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Elsa Jacquemot vs. Lesia Tsurenko Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Lesia Tsurenko has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Elsa Jacquemot
|Lesia Tsurenko
|+240
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|29.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|36.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|63.8
Elsa Jacquemot vs. Lesia Tsurenko Trends and Insights
- By taking down No. 206-ranked Arianne Hartono 7-6, 6-1 on Saturday, Jacquemot reached the Round of 128.
- In the Western & Southern Open (her last tournament), Tsurenko was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 128-ranked Taylor Townsend, 1-6, 6-4, 3-6.
- Jacquemot has played 11 matches over the past year across all court types, and 18.5 games per match.
- Jacquemot has played two matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 17.0 games per match.
- Tsurenko is averaging 19.0 games per match in her 45 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 56.0% of those games.
- On hard courts, Tsurenko has played 28 matches and averaged 19.8 games per match and 9.9 games per set.
- Jacquemot and Tsurenko have not competed against each other since 2015.
