A match between Emil Ruusuvuori (No. 56) and Andrey Rublev (No. 8) is scheduled for Tuesday, August 29 as part of the Round of 128 of the US Open in New York, New York.

Rublev's matchup with Ruusuvuori can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Andrey Rublev Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Ruusuvuori vs. Rublev Matchup Info

Ruusuvuori is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 58-ranked Alexei Popyrin, 2-6, 6-1, 3-6, in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open.

Rublev last played on August 15, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open and was defeated 6-7, 7-5, 6-7 by No. 60-ranked Ruusuvuori.

Rublev has gotten the better of Ruusuvuori, as he owns a 2-1 record in three head-to-head matchups. Their last match, which took place at the Western & Southern Open on August 15, 2023, went to Ruusuvuori, who enjoyed a 7-6, 5-7, 7-6 victory.

Rublev has bested Ruusuvuori in nine total sets, claiming six sets (66.7%) against Ruusuvuori's three.

Rublev and Ruusuvuori have matched up for 98 games, and it's been Rublev who has emerged with the upper hand, winning 55 of them. Ruusuvuori has been victorious in 43 games.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Ruusuvuori vs. Rublev Odds and Probabilities

Emil Ruusuvuori Andrey Rublev +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 41.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.6

