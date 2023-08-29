No. 56-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori will face No. 8 Andrey Rublev in the US Open Round of 128 on Tuesday, August 29.

Against the underdog Ruusuvuori (+240), Rublev is the favorite (-350) to get to the Round of 64.

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Andrey Rublev Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Andrey Rublev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has a 77.8% chance to win.

Emil Ruusuvuori Andrey Rublev +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 41.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.6

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Andrey Rublev Trends and Insights

Ruusuvuori was defeated 2-6, 6-1, 3-6 versus Alexei Popyrin in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open (his most recent match).

In his most recent match on August 15, 2023, Rublev lost 6-7, 7-5, 6-7 against Ruusuvuori in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open.

Ruusuvuori has played 59 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 24.2 games per match (37.7 in best-of-five matches).

On hard courts, Ruusuvuori has played 39 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.8 games per match (36.7 in best-of-five matches) while winning 50.9% of games.

In his 78 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Rublev is averaging 26.5 games per match (38.7 in best-of-five matches) while winning 54.4% of those games.

On hard courts, Rublev has played 44 matches and averaged 25.5 games per match (36.5 in best-of-five matches) and 9.7 games per set.

In head-to-head meetings, Rublev has collected two wins, while Ruusuvuori has one. In their last meeting on August 15, 2023, Ruusuvuori was victorious 7-6, 5-7, 7-6.

In nine total sets against each other, Rublev has clinched six, while Ruusuvuori has secured three.

Rublev and Ruusuvuori have competed in 98 total games, and Rublev has won more often, securing 55 of them.

Ruusuvuori and Rublev have played three times, averaging 32.7 games and 3.0 sets per match.

