Facundo Diaz Acosta vs. John Isner: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Round of 128 at the US Open is set for Tuesday, with John Isner, the No. 157-ranked player, taking on Facundo Diaz Acosta, the No. 94-ranked player.
Watch the action on ESPN as Isner looks to knock out Diaz Acosta.
Facundo Diaz Acosta vs. John Isner Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Diaz Acosta vs. Isner Matchup Info
- Diaz Acosta is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 34-ranked Laslo Djere, 3-6, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at the Winston-Salem Open.
- In his last match on August 14, 2023, Isner was defeated 6-7, 6-7 versus Jordan Thompson in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.
- Diaz Acosta and Isner haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
Diaz Acosta vs. Isner Odds and Probabilities
|Facundo Diaz Acosta
|John Isner
|+190
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|34.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|43.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.3
