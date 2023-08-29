The Round of 128 at the US Open is set for Tuesday, with John Isner, the No. 157-ranked player, taking on Facundo Diaz Acosta, the No. 94-ranked player.

Watch the action on ESPN as Isner looks to knock out Diaz Acosta.

Facundo Diaz Acosta vs. John Isner Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Diaz Acosta vs. Isner Matchup Info

Diaz Acosta is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 34-ranked Laslo Djere, 3-6, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at the Winston-Salem Open.

In his last match on August 14, 2023, Isner was defeated 6-7, 6-7 versus Jordan Thompson in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

Diaz Acosta and Isner haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Diaz Acosta vs. Isner Odds and Probabilities

Facundo Diaz Acosta John Isner +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 43.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.3

