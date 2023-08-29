John Isner (No. 157) will take on Facundo Diaz Acosta (No. 94) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.

With -275 odds, Isner is the favorite against Diaz Acosta (+210) in this match.

Facundo Diaz Acosta vs. John Isner Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Facundo Diaz Acosta vs. John Isner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, John Isner has a 73.3% chance to win.

Facundo Diaz Acosta John Isner +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 43.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.9

Facundo Diaz Acosta vs. John Isner Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open on August 22, 2023 (his last match), Diaz Acosta was defeated by Laslo Djere 3-6, 3-6.

Isner last played on August 14, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open and was taken down 6-7, 6-7 by No. 55-ranked Jordan Thompson.

Diaz Acosta has played 14 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.7 games per match (42.0 in best-of-five matches).

On hard courts, Diaz Acosta has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.8 games per match while winning 48.5% of games.

In the past 12 months, Isner has played 25 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.3% of the games. He averages 27.5 games per match (33.4 in best-of-five matches) and 10.9 games per set.

Isner is averaging 25.9 games per match (23.3 in best-of-five matches) and 11.1 games per set through 18 matches on hard courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Diaz Acosta and Isner have matched up in the last five years.

