Giancarlo Stanton vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Tigers.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .202 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 43 of 80 games this year (53.8%) Stanton has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (17.5%).
- Looking at the 80 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 18 of them (22.5%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Stanton has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (35.0%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (17.5%).
- In 36.3% of his games this year (29 of 80), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|38
|.205
|AVG
|.199
|.278
|OBP
|.287
|.438
|SLG
|.432
|14
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|24
|40/14
|K/BB
|48/17
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.06 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.06, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.