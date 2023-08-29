USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the site where Greet Minnen and Venus Williams will collide on Tuesday in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Williams' match with Minnen can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Greet Minnen vs. Venus Williams Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Minnen vs. Williams Matchup Info

By taking down No. 320-ranked Katrina Scott 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 on Saturday, Minnen advanced to the Round of 128.

Minnen was defeated in the qualification round 1 of her last tournament (the Livesport Prague Open 2021) 3-6, 3-6 by No. 235-ranked Gabriela Knutson on July 29.

Williams last played on August 16, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open and was taken down 6-1, 2-6, 1-6 by No. 24-ranked Qinwen Zheng.

This is the first time that Minnen and Williams have competed against each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Minnen vs. Williams Odds and Probabilities

Greet Minnen Venus Williams -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 54.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.3

