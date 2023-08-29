Greet Minnen vs. Venus Williams: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the site where Greet Minnen and Venus Williams will collide on Tuesday in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
Williams' match with Minnen can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Greet Minnen vs. Venus Williams Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Minnen vs. Williams Matchup Info
- By taking down No. 320-ranked Katrina Scott 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 on Saturday, Minnen advanced to the Round of 128.
- Minnen was defeated in the qualification round 1 of her last tournament (the Livesport Prague Open 2021) 3-6, 3-6 by No. 235-ranked Gabriela Knutson on July 29.
- Williams last played on August 16, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open and was taken down 6-1, 2-6, 1-6 by No. 24-ranked Qinwen Zheng.
- This is the first time that Minnen and Williams have competed against each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
Minnen vs. Williams Odds and Probabilities
|Greet Minnen
|Venus Williams
|-160
|Odds to Win Match
|+125
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|61.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|44.4%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|54.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.3
