No. 97-ranked Greet Minnen will take on No. 410 Venus Williams in the US Open Round of 128 on Tuesday, August 29.

Minnen is the favorite (-160) in this match, compared to the underdog Williams, who is +125.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Greet Minnen vs. Venus Williams Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Greet Minnen vs. Venus Williams Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Greet Minnen has a 61.5% chance to win.

Greet Minnen Venus Williams -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 54.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's US Open Previews & Predictions

Greet Minnen vs. Venus Williams Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Saturday, Minnen defeated Katrina Scott 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

In the Western & Southern Open (her previous tournament), Williams was taken down in the Round of 32 by No. 24-ranked Qinwen Zheng, 6-1, 2-6, 1-6.

Through 17 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Minnen has played 23.1 games per match and won 52.8% of them.

Through six matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Minnen has played 24.7 games per match and won 50.7% of them.

Williams has played 10 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.9 games per match and winning 45.8% of those games.

Williams has played six matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.3 games per match and 9.6 games per set while winning 46.3% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Minnen and Williams have not played against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.