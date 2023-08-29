Harrison Bader -- with a slugging percentage of .121 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .242.

In 58.8% of his games this season (47 of 80), Bader has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (18.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Bader has picked up an RBI in 27.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In 40.0% of his games this year (32 of 80), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 36 .242 AVG .242 .287 OBP .270 .392 SLG .344 14 XBH 6 4 HR 3 20 RBI 17 31/8 K/BB 24/5 9 SB 7

Tigers Pitching Rankings