Harrison Bader vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Harrison Bader -- with a slugging percentage of .121 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .242.
- In 58.8% of his games this season (47 of 80), Bader has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (18.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Bader has picked up an RBI in 27.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In 40.0% of his games this year (32 of 80), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|36
|.242
|AVG
|.242
|.287
|OBP
|.270
|.392
|SLG
|.344
|14
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|17
|31/8
|K/BB
|24/5
|9
|SB
|7
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (3-2 with a 4.06 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.06, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.