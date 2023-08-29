The Round of 128 of the US Open will see James Duckworth and Felipe Alves go head to head at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, August 29.

ESPN will air this Duckworth versus Alves matchup.

James Duckworth vs. Felipe Alves Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Duckworth vs. Alves Matchup Info

Duckworth is still in the tournament despite falling short 2-6, 2-6 in the qualifying round versus Timofey Skatov.

In his last tournament, the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, Duckworth fell in the qualification round 1 to No. 109-ranked Constant Lestienne, 1-6, 6-2, 4-6 on August 5.

Alves won 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 versus Federico Coria in the qualifying round on Friday.

On August 2, Alves was defeated by No. 14-ranked Tommy Paul, 5-7, 6-7, in the round of 16 of his most recent tournament, the Mifel Open.

Duckworth hasn't faced Alves in the past five years.

Duckworth vs. Alves Odds and Probabilities

James Duckworth Felipe Alves +115 Odds to Win Match -150 - Odds to Win Tournament +50000 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 45.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.1

