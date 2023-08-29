In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, James Duckworth (ranked No. 111) meets Felipe Alves (No. 168).

With -150 odds, Alves is the favorite against Duckworth (+115) in this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

James Duckworth vs. Felipe Alves Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

James Duckworth vs. Felipe Alves Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Felipe Alves has a 60.0% chance to win.

James Duckworth Felipe Alves +115 Odds to Win Match -150 - Odds to Win Tournament +50000 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 45.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

James Duckworth vs. Felipe Alves Trends and Insights

Duckworth is still in the tournament despite coming up short 2-6, 2-6 in the qualifying round versus Timofey Skatov.

Alves will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 victory over No. 92-ranked Federico Coria in the qualifying round on Friday.

Through 24 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Duckworth has played 24.7 games per match (38.5 in best-of-five matches) and won 48.1% of them.

Duckworth has played 24.4 games per match (38.5 in best-of-five matches) in his 19 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Alves has played 18 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 23.7 games per match (40.0 in best-of-five matches) and winning 53.6% of those games.

Alves has played six matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 24.3 games per match and 9.7 games per set while winning 54.8% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Duckworth and Alves have not played against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.