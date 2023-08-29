Jason Kubler vs. Matteo Arnaldi: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Round of 128 of the US Open will see Jason Kubler and Matteo Arnaldi go head to head at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, August 29.
You can turn on ESPN to see Arnaldi look to knock out Kubler.
Jason Kubler vs. Matteo Arnaldi Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Kubler vs. Arnaldi Matchup Info
- In his last tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, Kubler was beaten by No. 73-ranked Brandon Nakashima, 1-6, 6-3, 6-7, in the Round of 64.
- In his last match in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open, Arnaldi was defeated 6-4, 0-6, 2-6 against Corentin Moutet.
- This is the first time that Kubler and Arnaldi have gone head to head in the last five years.
Kubler vs. Arnaldi Odds and Probabilities
|Jason Kubler
|Matteo Arnaldi
|+100
|Odds to Win Match
|-125
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|50.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|55.6%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|49.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|50.9
