The Round of 128 of the US Open will see Jason Kubler and Matteo Arnaldi go head to head at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, August 29.

You can turn on ESPN to see Arnaldi look to knock out Kubler.

Jason Kubler vs. Matteo Arnaldi Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Kubler vs. Arnaldi Matchup Info

In his last tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, Kubler was beaten by No. 73-ranked Brandon Nakashima, 1-6, 6-3, 6-7, in the Round of 64.

In his last match in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open, Arnaldi was defeated 6-4, 0-6, 2-6 against Corentin Moutet.

This is the first time that Kubler and Arnaldi have gone head to head in the last five years.

Kubler vs. Arnaldi Odds and Probabilities

Jason Kubler Matteo Arnaldi +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 49.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.9

