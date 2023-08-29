Matteo Arnaldi (No. 61) will take on Jason Kubler (No. 87) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.

In the Round of 128, Arnaldi is the favorite against Kubler, with -125 odds against the underdog's +100.

Jason Kubler vs. Matteo Arnaldi Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Jason Kubler vs. Matteo Arnaldi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Matteo Arnaldi has a 55.6% chance to win.

Jason Kubler Matteo Arnaldi +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 49.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.9

Jason Kubler vs. Matteo Arnaldi Trends and Insights

Kubler most recently hit the court on August 20, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open, and the match ended in a 1-6, 6-3, 6-7 defeat by No. 73-ranked Brandon Nakashima .

Arnaldi last played on August 12, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open and was defeated 6-4, 0-6, 2-6 by No. 79-ranked Corentin Moutet.

Through 34 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Kubler has played 25.8 games per match (38.8 in best-of-five matches) and won 48.7% of them.

On hard courts, Kubler has played 20 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.5 games per match (37.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 49.3% of games.

Arnaldi is averaging 24.3 games per match (35.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 38 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.9% of those games.

Arnaldi has averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set in 15 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 46.9% of those games.

This is the first time that Kubler and Arnaldi have played in the last five years.

