Karen Khachanov vs. Michael Mmoh: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Karen Khachanov, the No. 11-ranked player, and Michael Mmoh, the No. 89-ranked player, will the hit court on August 29 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
Khachanov's match with Mmoh can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Karen Khachanov vs. Michael Mmoh Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Khachanov vs. Mmoh Matchup Info
- Khachanov is coming off a defeat to No. 3-ranked Novak Djokovic, 6-4, 6-7, 2-6, 4-6, in the quarterfinals at the French Open.
- In his most recent match on August 23, 2023, Mmoh lost 4-6, 7-6, 3-6 versus Borna Coric in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open.
- This is the first time that Khachanov and Mmoh have squared off on the court in the last five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
- Matteo Arnaldi vs Jason Kubler
- Felipe Alves vs James Duckworth
- Christopher O'Connell vs Max Purcell
- Arthur Fils vs Tallon Griekspoor
- Arthur Rinderknech vs Diego Schwartzman
Khachanov vs. Mmoh Odds and Probabilities
|Karen Khachanov
|Michael Mmoh
|-150
|Odds to Win Match
|+115
|+12500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|60.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|46.5%
|0.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|53
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.