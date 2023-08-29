Karen Khachanov, the No. 11-ranked player, and Michael Mmoh, the No. 89-ranked player, will the hit court on August 29 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Khachanov's match with Mmoh can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Karen Khachanov vs. Michael Mmoh Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Khachanov vs. Mmoh Matchup Info

Khachanov is coming off a defeat to No. 3-ranked Novak Djokovic, 6-4, 6-7, 2-6, 4-6, in the quarterfinals at the French Open.

In his most recent match on August 23, 2023, Mmoh lost 4-6, 7-6, 3-6 versus Borna Coric in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open.

This is the first time that Khachanov and Mmoh have squared off on the court in the last five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Khachanov vs. Mmoh Odds and Probabilities

Karen Khachanov Michael Mmoh -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 53 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47

