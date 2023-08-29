In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, Karen Khachanov (ranked No. 11) meets Michael Mmoh (No. 89).

With -165 odds, Khachanov is the favorite against Mmoh (+130) for this match.

Karen Khachanov vs. Michael Mmoh Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Karen Khachanov vs. Michael Mmoh Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karen Khachanov has a 62.3% chance to win.

Karen Khachanov Michael Mmoh -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 53.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.1

Karen Khachanov vs. Michael Mmoh Trends and Insights

Khachanov last played on June 6, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the French Open, and the match ended in a 6-4, 6-7, 2-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 3-ranked Novak Djokovic .

Mmoh most recently played on August 23, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open and was taken down 4-6, 7-6, 3-6 by No. 29-ranked Borna Coric.

Khachanov has played 27.1 games per match (37.2 in best-of-five matches) in his 50 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Khachanov has played 34 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 27.0 games per match (37.3 in best-of-five matches).

In his 28 matches in the past year across all court types, Mmoh is averaging 28.4 games per match (38.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 50.8% of those games.

Through 22 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Mmoh has averaged 26.5 games per match (38.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 52.1% of those games.

This is the first time that Khachanov and Mmoh have played in the last five years.

