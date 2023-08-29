Karen Khachanov vs. Michael Mmoh: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, Karen Khachanov (ranked No. 11) meets Michael Mmoh (No. 89).
With -165 odds, Khachanov is the favorite against Mmoh (+130) for this match.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Karen Khachanov vs. Michael Mmoh Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Karen Khachanov vs. Michael Mmoh Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Karen Khachanov has a 62.3% chance to win.
|Karen Khachanov
|Michael Mmoh
|-165
|Odds to Win Match
|+130
|+12500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|62.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|43.5%
|0.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|53.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.1
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Karen Khachanov vs. Michael Mmoh Trends and Insights
- Khachanov last played on June 6, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the French Open, and the match ended in a 6-4, 6-7, 2-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 3-ranked Novak Djokovic .
- Mmoh most recently played on August 23, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open and was taken down 4-6, 7-6, 3-6 by No. 29-ranked Borna Coric.
- Khachanov has played 27.1 games per match (37.2 in best-of-five matches) in his 50 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- Khachanov has played 34 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 27.0 games per match (37.3 in best-of-five matches).
- In his 28 matches in the past year across all court types, Mmoh is averaging 28.4 games per match (38.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 50.8% of those games.
- Through 22 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Mmoh has averaged 26.5 games per match (38.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 52.1% of those games.
- This is the first time that Khachanov and Mmoh have played in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.