A match between Karolina Pliskova (No. 25) and Elena-Gabriela Ruse (No. 167) is on tap for Tuesday, August 29 as part of the Round of 128 of the US Open in New York, New York.

Tune in to ESPN to watch Pliskova and Ruse hit the court.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Karolina Pliskova vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Pliskova vs. Ruse Matchup Info

Pliskova last played on August 15, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, and the matchup finished in a 6-1, 3-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 20-ranked Jelena Ostapenko .

In the qualifying round on Friday, Ruse clinched a victory against No. 111-ranked Dayana Yastremska, winning 7-6, 6-3.

In the Wimbledon, Ruse's previous tournament, she clashed with No. 111-ranked Yanina Wickmayer in the qualification round 2 on June 28 and was beaten 6-4, 3-6, 3-6.

Pliskova and Ruse haven't played each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Pliskova vs. Ruse Odds and Probabilities

Karolina Pliskova Elena-Gabriela Ruse -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.