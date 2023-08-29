Karolina Pliskova vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A match between Karolina Pliskova (No. 25) and Elena-Gabriela Ruse (No. 167) is on tap for Tuesday, August 29 as part of the Round of 128 of the US Open in New York, New York.
Tune in to ESPN to watch Pliskova and Ruse hit the court.
Karolina Pliskova vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Pliskova vs. Ruse Matchup Info
- Pliskova last played on August 15, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, and the matchup finished in a 6-1, 3-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 20-ranked Jelena Ostapenko .
- In the qualifying round on Friday, Ruse clinched a victory against No. 111-ranked Dayana Yastremska, winning 7-6, 6-3.
- In the Wimbledon, Ruse's previous tournament, she clashed with No. 111-ranked Yanina Wickmayer in the qualification round 2 on June 28 and was beaten 6-4, 3-6, 3-6.
- Pliskova and Ruse haven't played each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
Pliskova vs. Ruse Odds and Probabilities
|Karolina Pliskova
|Elena-Gabriela Ruse
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+175
|+15000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|36.4%
|0.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|54.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.2
